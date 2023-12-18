Doug Pederson says he couldn't talk about the Trevor Lawrence concussion if he wanted to.

The Jacksonville Jaguars lost 23-7 in their Week 15 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The game was utterly winnable for the Jags, but multiple self-inflicted gaffes ultimately cost them the game. And to add injury to insult, after the game, we got a Trevor Lawrence injury update that the superstar quarterback was in concussion protocol. On Monday, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t (or couldn’t) say much about the head injury or his QB’s status for Week 16 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Jaguars' HC Doug Pederson on whether Trevor Lawrence will be able to make it through concussion protocol and play at Tampa Bay: ‘I'm not at liberty to speculate on head injuries. I can't say one way or another,’” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday.

Even if Pederson could comment on head injuries, there won’t be any concrete Trevor Lawrence injury updates until he either does or does not clear concussion protocol. All head injuries are unique, so we won’t know about the Jaguars QB situation for this weekend until it is decided.

The Jaguars are closing in on must-win mode

Just three weeks ago, the Jaguars controlled their own destiny as the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Now, they are tied atop the AFC South with the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. Forget the first-round bye. That is gone. With another loss, though, the Jaguars could be out of the playoffs entirely.

Right now, the Jaguars have a 74 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times. A loss on Sunday to the Buccaneers would drop that to 57 percent. That said, even if Jacksonville loses to Tampa Bay if they beat the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans to close out, they will still have a 94 percent chance to make the postseason.

It’s not must-win time yet, but it’s getting close.