The Jacksonville Jaguars will have to make do without Tyson Campbell in their pivotal clash with Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The third-year starting cornerback has officially been ruled out for his team's Week 14 matchup with a quadriceps injury.

Campbell was a limited participant in practice all week. He'd previously been listed as questionable to play in Cleveland, but Jacksonville downgraded his status on Saturday while elevating cornerback Tevaughn Campbell from the practice squad to the active roster.

A second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Georgia, Campbell has been a regular starter at cornerback for the Jaguars since his rookie season. He's been limited to just eight games in 2023, though, beset by a nagging hamstring injury that initially sidelined him for two games and was re-aggravated in his return to the lineup against the San Francisco 49ers on November 12th.

Campbell was back on the field last week after missing the previous two games, one of several key Jacksonville contributors to suffer injury in the team's overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a game-time decision against the Browns with an ankle injury, while leading receiver Christian Kirk and starting left tackle Walker Little have already been ruled out.

The Jaguars enter Week 14 at 8-4, just a game in front of the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans for first place in the AFC South. They're also trying to keep pace with the 9-3 Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins at the top of the AFC, hoping for a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

Jacksonville and Cleveland are set to kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium at 10:00 a.m. (PT) on Sunday.