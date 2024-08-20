The Jacksonville Jaguars moved to bring back a familiar face on Tuesday with the signing of EJ Perry, a former UFL quarterback who will now serve his third stint with Coach Doug Pederson's team in Central Florida.

The news came amid an update on the battle between Mac Jones and CJ Beathard to back up Trevor Lawrence. Four Jaguars players who struggled during training camp were also named.

Perry is expected to play a half of football for the Jaguars vs. the Falcons on Friday in preparation for the team's regular season opener vs. the Dolphins.

Perry adds depth to Jags' QB room

The news was revealed via Perry's agent, the famous Tommy DeVito representative Sean Stellato, and marks his third stint with Coach Doug Pederson's Jaguars.

Perry played for the UFL's Michigan Panthers last season, finishing tenth in the league in passing yards. He completed 61.8% of his passes for 684 yards for the Panthers, splitting time and finishing behind former Purdue University quarterback Danny Etling on the season.

Perry played his college ball at Brown University. He stands 6-feet-1 inch tall and weighs just under 210 pounds.

Jaguars' depth chart takes shape

The Jaguars suddenly have one of the deepest QB rooms in football with the former first round picks Lawrence and Jones next to the steady veteran and former Iowa Hawkeye Beathard. The addition of Perry gives Coach Doug Pederson another well traveled, astute veteran mind to add to what should be one of the most cerebral and upbeat QB rooms in the National Football League.

Lawrence's smooth demeanor contrasts well with Jones' outgoing personality giving the Jaguars a unique group of players and personalities at the quarterback position.

Coach Pederson and the rest of the Jaguars will do their best to improve an offense that finished near the middle of the NFL last season in total offense with 339.5 yards per game. Don't expect Perry to play many snaps beyond preseason, but he could end up being an unsung hero for a Jaguars passing game braintrust that has all the elements for taking the next step in 2024-2025.

With Brian Thomas Jr. now starting at the wide receiver position and Doug Pederson's system starting to become second nature, Lawrence and the Jaguars have more than enough firepower to go toe-to-toe with the best offensive teams in both the NFC and the AFC this season and beyond.