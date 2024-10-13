The nightmare season for the Jacksonville Jaguars continued on Sunday, despite them playing in the friendly confines of their second home in London. The Chicago Bears dominated the reeling Jaguars from start to finish, cruising to a 35-16 win. The loss dropped the Jaguars to 1-5 on the season, as many fans question the job security of head coach Doug Pederson.

After the game, it seemed as though Pederson may have lost the locker room. Safety Andre Cisco admitted after the game that he felt like the team quit.

“Yeah it was really bad. I feel like it was — how should I say this — a lot of quit,” Cisco said postgame. “Last line of defense, in a situation like that, you can feel when we're playing as one and when we're not. I felt very early in the game, maybe out of halftime, that we weren't playing as one.”

Cisco and the Jaguars defense had no answer for Caleb Williams and the Bears passing game. The No. 1 overall pick had the best game of his young career, throwing for 226 yards and four touchdowns with one interception.

The Jaguars season keeps getting worse

The Jaguars had high expectations coming into this season after a disappointing 2023 that saw them miss the playoffs after a late season slide. The trajectory of the team seemed to be heading in a good direction after they reached the Divisional Round in 2022, but they have gone downhill quickly since then.

Sunday's loss may be rock bottom. Playing in London, where they're comfortable, the Jaguars completely no-showed on both sides of the ball as the Bears routed them for 60 straight minutes. Sunday was the latest in a string of disheartening losses for Jacksonville this season that range from close games where execution errors cost them to blowouts where the team just looked overmatched. Now, with the Jaguars sitting at 1-5, their season is all but over.

The offense has been coherent, but inconsistent and frustrating at the same time. The running game is a disaster and it seems like Travis Etienne Jr. has regressed after a promising first few years in the league. Brian Thomas Jr. looks like a future blue chip player at wide receiver, but the other weapons haven't been nearly effective enough, and Trevor Lawrence has looked great one week and unreliable the next.

On the other side, the defense has been a disaster. They are without question one of the worst units in the league, and there's no better evidence of that than an average Bears offense carving them up all day on Sunday just one week after Joe Flacco and the Colts put up 34 points. Asking an inconsistent offense to win shootouts every week isn't a sustainable way of playing, and the Jaguars are paying heavily for it through six weeks.