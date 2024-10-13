The Jacksonville Jaguars are having a disappointing season, and it's continuing in London against the Chicago Bears. The defense has given up over 30 points, while the offense hasn't been able to get much going throughout the game. Fans are now angry at head coach Doug Pederson, and some of them probably want the Jaguars to leave him in London.

“If I’m Doug Pederson I won’t even let them fire me, I would just quit. This a sad a– team lol,” one social media user tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

“Firing doug pederson in between two london games and making him book his own travel home would be peak jags,” another user tweeted.

“Jacksonville should leave Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence in London,” a third user wrote.

For the Jaguars, they'll be playing in London again next week against the New England Patriots, so if they wanted to fire Pederson, it might not be after this game.

Jaguars having disappointing season so far

The Jaguars are currently 1-4 and starting at a possible 1-5 by the way the game is going against the Bears. Despite their rough start, Jaguars owner Shahid Khan still believes in the team.

“I still believe in them. I believe in the players, I believe in the coaching staff. I believe in Trent [Baalke],” Khan said, per The Florida Times-Union. “Obviously, the results are disappointing for all of them, just as well as me or any other Jaguar fan, but, the key thing one has to understand [is] we have evolved and really got to a level. I think we've got the players, we've got the coaching, we've got the facilities.

“I expect us to be competitive and winning every year and we have graduated to that point and not be someone we don't know. So, sharing my expectations, I believe that. The coaches who are there, players who are there, they're coming here to win and if they're not comfortable with that, they shouldn't be here. That's the team institution we want to be.”

It will be interesting to see if the Jaguars decide to make any big decision after the Bears game, but there's no doubt that something needs to change. Neither side of the ball has been playing well for the team, and maybe a change in philosophy can help them.

As of now, the hope is that they can get a much needed win against the Patriots next week.