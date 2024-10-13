The Chicago Bears are thrilled to have Caleb Williams as their QB1. Williams came into the league with huge expectations and plenty of hype. The rookie struggled throughout the first few weeks of the season, but is finally rounding into form.

However, Caleb Williams wasn't perfect. He missed what would have been a long touchdown pass to DJ Moore, which ended up being intercepted. Williams explained how much that play frustrated him after the game.

“DJ wide open and I didn't add enough juice behind it…safety had an easy interception, I need to better because that would've got everything going,” Williams said about his lone interception, per 79th & Halas Podcast. “I was a bit pissed off at myself, that's a pass I don't miss and cant miss”

Williams may be annoyed about that one play, but he may be the only one. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus praised Williams for his ability to constantly learn from his mistakes and improve.

“His ability to learn, he's always improving and learning,” Eberflus said about Caleb Williams. “He's always been good enough but he's learning the game, learning our offense, the skillsets and we wanna be able to use that to expand our offense.”

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen also heaped praise on Williams, complimenting his mental maturity.

“Yea absolutely…when he came back the next drive. You can tell he wasn't down and didn't lose any confidence,” Allen said on Williams' mentality after the interception.

Caleb Williams also spoke highly of his relationship with Keenan Allen. He noted that it's been a relationship he's had for years and he's very appreciative of Allen's mentorship. Their connection was on for the entire game with Allen bringing in five receptions for 41 yards and two touchdowns.

Bears QB Caleb Williams has record-breaking performance against Jaguars in London

Caleb Williams had a nice game against the Jaguars Sunday morning from London.

Williams threw for 226 passing yards and four touchdowns while also adding four carries for 56 yards. He became the first NFL QB to throw four touchdown passes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium according to NFL Network.

Williams also became the first Bears rookie QB in 25 years to throw for four or more touchdowns in a single game.

The talented rookie QB is on his way to breaking a number of rookie records for the Bears. Admittedly his competition is not very fierce, but it is still impressive to see Williams rise to the challenge.

Next up could be the franchise's rookie QB passing touchdowns record. Believe it or not, the record is currently held by Charlie O'Rourke who threw 11 passing touchdowns in 11 games during the 1942 season. Williams has nine touchdowns heading into Week 7, so it seems like he will smash that record.

Records aside, Bears fans will be pleased as long as their team keeps winning games.