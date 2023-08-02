The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming into the 2023 season with high expectations. After a surprising performance in 2022, everyone is hoping for the team to make it back to the playoffs. The Jags are getting some reinforcements, too, with star WR Calvin Ridley arriving via trade. Unfortunately, Ridley's first few practices with his new team has gone awry. Head coach Doug Pederson reported that Calvin Ridley will be limited in their Wednesday practice due to a toe injury, per Adam Schefter.

“Jaguars’ HC Doug Pederson told reporters that WR Calvin Ridley has a toe injury and will be limited at practice.”

Calvin Ridley was traded to the Jaguars in the offseason after spending his first few years in Atlanta. The star WR was a beast on the field, but mental health issues and a year-long suspension due to a violation of the anti-gambling policy limited his playing time. Despite the long layoff, many are expecting the star WR to still be a force on the field when he returns. He cracked over 1,300 yards in his last healthy season back in 2020.

Ridley will join a receiving group that earned their flowers last season after getting ridiculed prior. The Jaguars' signings of Zay Flowers, Christian Kirk, and Evan Engram was universally hated by fans during the 2022 offseason. The trio gathered nearly 2,700 yards last season, with Kirk getting over 1,100 yards. Now, Ridley will most likely supplant Kirk as the WR1, making their passing game so much more dangerous.

The Jaguars will have an interesting 2023 season ahead of them. While Jacksonville won the division last season, the Tennessee Titans still loom as a potential threat (espeically after trading for DeAndre Hopkins). The Colts and the Texans, despite having rookies, could also do some damage to them. Can the Jags maintain their current form and win the divison title?