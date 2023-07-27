Jacksonville Jaguars fans are getting hyped for a huge season as training camps gets underway. One of the biggest reasons for their excitement is the presence of new wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who has a simple message for his new fans in Duval, reports News4Jax's Jamal St. Cyr.

Calvin Ridley with a very simple message: "I'm Him" pic.twitter.com/NNOXGArUax — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 27, 2023

“Im Him…I'm Calvin Ridley.”

After a year off of the gridiron, Calvin Ridley is clearly ready to get back on the field and prove to Jaguars fans that he is everything as advertised. There is nothing that could be more exciting for Jacksonville faithful as training camp gets into full swing.

Besides Ridley, the Jaguars have an entire offense that is bringing a lot of excitement to Jacksonville. Led by Trevor Lawrence and Ridley, the Jaguars will also be trotting out Travis Etienne Jr, Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. All of this skill talent is sure to make it an exciting season in Jacksonville.

Ridley has to be extra excited to prove he can still be a dominant receiver after missing a year due to a gambling suspension. He can also serve as a role model for the rest of the Jaguars roster as gambling suspensions become more common across the NFL.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Jaguars should be fairly sound with guys like Travon Walker, Josh Allen, and Rayshawn Jenkins. Still, the offense will be the driving engine in Jacksonville this season, and Calvin Ridley will be a primary part of that if his declaration turns out to be true.