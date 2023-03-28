Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley announced he would be the first Jaguars player to wear zero in a Tuesday tweet.

Excited to be the first Jaguars player to wear zero,” wrote Calvin Ridley. “Shout out to @JagsEquip! #ReadyToWork”

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took to Twitter to support his Jacksonville teammate.

“Agent 0 I see ya!!!,” Lawrence wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

A proposal that allowed any player to wear Number 0 except offensive and defensive linemen was approved by owners, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero wrote in a Tuesday tweet. Punters and placekickers can now wear numbers 0-49 and 90-99. Defensive linemen can wear 50-79 and 90-99, while offensive linemen can wear 50-79.

Ridley has worn the No. 18 on his jersey since he was first drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft by the Atlanta Falcons, according to Football Reference. The 28-year-old wide receiver played in 49 games and started in 35 as he donned the number during his time with the Falcons from 2018-21, gaining 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns.

Calvin Ridley was traded to the Jaguars one hour before the 2022 NFL trade deadline passed. He was traded for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

“As our team continues its growth, we continue our daily focus on improving our roster and believe this move is the best decision to make at this time,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said in a statement. “We appreciate Calvin’s contributions to the organization and wish him well on his next steps.”

If the Jaguars give Calvin Ridley a contract extension, the pick will move up to a second-round selection. If they do not, and Ridley reaches certain incentives, it will become a third-round pick. The selection will remain a fourth-round choice if he remains on the roster, is not extended and does not hit incentives.