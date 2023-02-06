Is Christian Kirk one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL? The Jacksonville Jaguars star certainly seems to think so.

Christian Kirk did his best Rodney Dangerfield impersonation when FanDuel’s Kay Adams told the Jaguars receiver that he put up better stats than many of the NFL’s top receivers in the 2022 season.

“I still feel like I don’t get the respect that I deserve… I want my respect. I feel like I’m one of the best receivers in the NFL” – Christian Kirk 📺: @FanDuelTV | @heykayadams | @ckirk | @Jaguarspic.twitter.com/n1PaSNeblG — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) February 6, 2023

“Well, it’s funny because I still feel like I don’t get the respect that I deserve, and it’s kind of been that way,” Kirk said. “And, you know, with all the noise and after I signed my deal this offseason, it was, you know, it was the loudest.

“I want my respect. I feel like I’m one of the best receivers in the NFL.”

The Jaguars were widely criticized last offseason for signing Kirk to a four-year, $72 million contract with $37 million guaranteed. Kirk rewarded the Jaguars by catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns.

Kirk’s comments about being disrespected came after Adams told him that he had more receptions than Mike Evans and Terry McLaurin. She also noted that Kirk had more receiving yards than DK Metcalf and Ja’Marr Chase, and more touchdowns than Tyreek Hill.

Kirk had 15 catches and two touchdowns in a pair of playoff games.

Kirk’s first season with the Jaguars was a career year. The 26-year-old spent his first five seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, for whom he never realized his full potential. Kirk never had a 1,000-yard season or more than six touchdowns in Arizona.

Future expectations are now high for Kirk and the Jaguars. In the second half of the 2022 season, Trevor Lawrence looked like the franchise quarterback that Jacksonville thought it was getting with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars beat the Los Angeles Chargers in their wild-card playoff game behind a miraculous comeback.