Losing to the Green Bay Packers wasn't the only loss suffered by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Wide receiver Christian Kirk, who left the game with an injury, was diagnosed with a broken collarbone and has been declared out for the remainder of the season.

He suffered the injury when he landed hard on his shoulder after attempting to haul in an incomplete pass. The news of the season-ending ailment comes via Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, who related the unfortunate update on his X account.

It's the latest blow for the Jaguars, who also lost receivers Brian Thomas (chest injury) and Gabe Davis (shoulder injury) against the Packers as well.

The Jaguars, who fell to 2-6 with their 30-27 loss, next take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 3.

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk is in his seventh NFL season

Originally selected in the second round (47th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals after playing collegiate football at Texas A&M, Kirk played the first four years of his NFL career with the franchise before electing to sign with the Jaguars for four years and $72 million in 2022.

According to Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, the locker room is “heartbroken” over the slew of injuries suffered by the team as well as the close loss, via Jaguars Wire.

“They’re devastated. They’re heartbroken,” he said. “They’ve battled their tails off. They fought until the end quite frankly. That’s all I can ask for. But I also want them to understand too that these games come down to about two plays, three plays.

“Can’t give the ball away like we did late deep in our own end,” he continued. “We didn’t tackle very well defensively. There are some things that we need to clean up and continue to clean up if we want to get back on track.”

He and the rest of the Jaguars have no choice but to pick up the pieces and hope for better luck in the reminder of their schedule without one of their most important players in Kirk.