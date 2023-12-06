It's gone from bad to worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars, who added C.J. Beathard to an injury report that already features Trevor Lawrence.

Concern at the quarterback position for the Jacksonville Jaguars compounded on Wednesday, based on the team's injury report featuring backup C.J. Beathard just days after Trevor Lawrence suffered his own injury.

Beathard appeared on Jacksonville's Wednesday injury report with a shoulder injury and was limited in the session, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That's in addition to Lawrence's status as questionable, due to the high ankle sprain he sustained on Monday Night Football. Lawrence did not practice on Wednesday.

During the Jaguars' 34-31 overtime loss, Lawrence suffered an injury in the fourth quarter that knocked him out of the game and left him in a walking boot. To that point, he had completed 22-of-29 pass attempts for 259 yards and two touchdowns, and run for another.

Beathard entered the game in relief of Lawrence and led the Jaguars offense on a drive that ended in three points to send the contest to overtime. On their one drive in overtime, the Jags were forced to punt after failing to cross midfield.

Jags' MNF slip could be costly

In his first extended action of the 2023 season, Beathard kept the offense on schedule. He completed nine of his 10 pass attempts for 63 yards and added a seven-yard rush.

But Doug Pederson's team missed a golden opportunity against the Joe Burrow-less Bengals, and now the AFC South standings are looking too close for comfort for a first-place team that has two banged up quarterbacks.

The Indianapolis Colts won again on Sunday to improve to 7-5, their fourth straight victory. The Houston Texans also sport a 7-5 record, and now just one game separates them from the 8-4 Jaguars.

As if Jacksonville wasn't feeling the pressure enough, it now has to figure out who will be taking snaps on Sunday, and how limited that player might be.