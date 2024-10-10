Virtually nothing has gone right so far this season for the Jacksonville Jaguars, as they have crawled out to a 1-4 record through the first five games of the season. While they finally managed to pick up their first win of the season in Week 5 over the Indianapolis Colts, they saw one of their most explosive big-play threats in Devin Duvernay pick up an injury.

Duvernay is an All-Pro caliber kick and punt returner who signed with the Jags this offseason. While he has only hauled in one pass that lost a yard, he's been their primary return man, averaging 20 yards per kick return and 11.7 yards per punt return. Duvernay suffered a hamstring injury against the Colts, though, and he is set to miss an extended period of time, as the team placed him on injured reserve on Thursday morning.

“The Jaguars won’t have wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears and he won’t be back for the three games after that either. Duvernay was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Duvernay injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Colts.” – Josh Alper, ProFootballTalk

Jaguars lose explosive playmaker in Devin Duvernay

Duvernay has always been known for his ability to rip off big plays, even though he hasn't really found his way as a wide receiver in the NFL. Still, when the ball is in his hands, he's incredibly dangerous, so losing him and his threat of returning kicks or punts to the house for touchdowns is a tough blow for the Jags.

In his absence, Parker Washington appears to be the leading candidate to fill in for Duvernay, and he will have a shot to make the position his own. The hope is that Duvernay will return sooner rather than later, and while Jacksonville's offense likely won't suffer much without him on the field, you can bet their return units will miss him dearly.