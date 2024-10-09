The Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the season in Week 5, and they're looking to build on that as they face the Chicago Bears next. They'll also be getting some help on defense soon, as cornerback Tyson Campbell has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up his 21-day practice window.

Campbell suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, but it looks like he's making progress on making a return soon. Last season, Campbell started 11 games for the Jaguars, as he recorded 60 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

The Jaguars have not been the best on defense this season, and the hope is that whenever Campbell returns, he can uplift the unit with his play.

Jaguars dealing with multiple injuries

Aside from Tyson Campbell, the Jaguars have several other injuries to some key players on the team. Evan Engram has been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury, but signs are pointing to him returning against the Bears, according to head coach Doug Pederson.

“I think the chances of him getting back in here this week are pretty good,” Pederson said, per Schefter.

Travis Etienne was injured in Week 5, but Pederson downplayed the severity, as there's hope that he won't miss a game.

Though the defense has had its problems throughout the season, the offense has not been good either. It looked like they may have found something that worked against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, scoring 37 points and getting the win. If the Jaguars can get healthy in this next couple of weeks, they can get back on track after a 0-4 start to the season. Luckily for them, the Bears and the New England Patriots are winnable games, but it will be up to them to execute like they did last week and get the offense rolling.