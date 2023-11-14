After the Jacksonville Jaguars' worst loss of the year, coach Doug Pederson is eager to have his team move on

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of their most lopsided loss of the season – a 34-3 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

But head coach Doug Pederson is focusing on the positive, according to John Oehser at Jaguars.com

“There's still no panic,” Pederson said, “It's just a great opportunity for us to get back on track,” Pederson said. “That's kind of the positive I left with the guys: ‘You're in a good position, you're still in first place in AFC South and you have two big matchups coming up. It's still right there in front of us.'”

The Jaguars are 6-3 and lead the AFC South by a game over the Houston Texans (5-4) and a game and a half over the Indianapolis Colts (5-5). They'll host the fourth-place Tennessee Titans Sunday and will play the Texans in Houston the following week.

After the game, Pederson challenged his team.

“I challenged them to be critical of their performance,” Pederson said. “Good and bad. And then take the constructive criticism the coach might have. That's the only way we can continue to get better.

The 49ers nearly doubled the Jaguars in terms of yardage, 437-221, with the Jaguars committing four turnovers and allowing five sacks. The Jaguars defense struggled as well, allowing a season-high 144 yards rushing.

“You can't dwell too much,” Pederson said. “The [players] are in here [Monday]. I want them to watch the film. I want them to make the corrections. They need to see it. I challenge them to be critical of their performance, good and bad, then take the constructive criticism that the coach might have. It's the only way we can continue to get better.