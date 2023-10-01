With the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 4, wide receiver Calvin Ridley had an opportunity to face off with his former team. Not only did the Jaguars come away with a victory but Ridley caught a touchdown, making head coach Doug Pederson incredibly proud.

Jacksonville defeated Atlanta 23-7 to move to 2-2 on the season. Ridley had just two receptions, but he turned that into 38 yards and the Jags only touchdown. With the journey Ridley had to take to find his way to the Jaguars, Pederson was glad to see his hard work pay off against his former franchise, via Carlos Perez of Black & Teal.

“I'm so proud of Calvin, what he's been through in his life, and he's put a lot of things behind him,” Pederson said. “He's focused on the future, his testimony is one that can be spread to a lot of professionals.”

Ridley is making his return to the NFL after being suspended for violating the league's gambling policy. The Jaguars acquired the wide receiver from the Falcons via trade last season in preparation for the 2023 campaign. Ridley received reinstatement when he first applied and has been honest and open about his return to the league. His touchdown against the Falcons symbolized his journey back and the type of person and player he is.

Doug Pederson couldn't be happier that he is lining up for the Jaguars. Through the first four weeks of the season, Ridley has caught 15 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

If the Jaguars want to make noise this season, Calvin Ridley will be at the center of the offseason. Pederson wouldn't have it any other way.