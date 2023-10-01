Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley started his NFL career with the Atlanta Falcons and immediately made a big splash with them, but things took a turn when he stepped away from the team in 2021 to deal with his mental health before a season-long suspension in 2022 for gambling. Ridley was traded to the Jaguars while suspended during the 2022 season and is now showing what made him so special with the Falcons. In Week 4 against his former team, the wideout got the scoring going in London with a touchdown from Trevor Lawrence.

Based on Ridley's immediate reaction to the touchdown, it was clear the score meant a lot to him:

Ridley celebrated and then immediately dropped down to the field in a spread-eagle position, taking it all in as the crowd cheered. This was Ridley's second touchdown of the season after his big Jaguars debut in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year-old caught eight passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in that game.

Ridley quieted down in Weeks 2 and 3, combining for just five catches for 72 yards and dealing with some drops. But now he's already making his presence felt against the Falcons as the Jaguars try to bounce back from a horrific loss to the Houston Texans.

Calvin Ridley's career

The Falcons drafted Calvin Ridley 26th overall out of Alabama in 2018. He caught 64 passes for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie. In Year 2, he caught 63 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns, though those numbers came in just 13 games.

Ridley's major breakout occurred in 2020, when he caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL as Julio Jones was limited to only nine games.

However, Ridley played only five games in 2021 before stepping away from the team. He caught 31 passes for 281 yards and two scores in those five games. Then came the gambling suspension after betting on NFL games, including those involving the Falcons.

The Falcons traded Ridley to the Jaguars in November 2022 for draft picks.