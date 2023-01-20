Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are off to Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday, and the star quarterback had a message for fans before the trip.

“Thank you Jags fans for the send off!” Lawrence wrote on Twitter on Friday afternoon. “We love you guys.”

It’ll be tough sledding for Lawrence’s Jaguars, who will try to stop the Chiefs from advancing to their fifth straight AFC title game when play commences in Missouri.

The Jaguars are no stranger to adversity, after mounting a miraculous 27-point comeback to stun the Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round last Saturday. It was the third-largest comeback in postseason history.

Lawrence remains on the injury report due to a toe issue that has bothered him for the last few weeks of the season, but he’s in no danger of missing the game after leading the Jaguars to a thrilling 31-30 win over the Chargers on Jan. 14.

This will mark the first time the Jaguars and Chiefs have ever met in the playoffs; Kansas City has beaten Jacksonville six straight times dating back to 2010 in regular season play, with four of those wins coming at Arrowhead Stadium.

Trevor Lawrence and the Jags already made history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game the year after finishing with the worst record in the league. They’ve won six games in a row, battled adversity all season, and proved that they belong in the AFC Divisional Round.

But what awaits them is Patrick Mahomes and a Kansas City team that has been there time and time again, and have their eyes firmly set on nothing less than another Super Bowl title.

The Jags and Chiefs will kick-off just after 4:30 PM EST at Arrowhead on Saturday.