It will be a tough game Sunday for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they take on the Detroit Lions in what will be a must-win as they are 2-8 on the season with their backs against the wall. Even worse, the Jaguars will once again miss Trevor Lawrence with an injury as Mac Jones will start, but head coach Doug Pederson had a confidence message ahead of the battle with an NFC powerhouse this season.

There has been an immense amount of disappointment surrounding Jacksonville this season, as fans did not expect the record to be where it is at this point of the year. However, even with the results so far, Pederson says the team does not feel defeated and touts the leadership to keep everybody motivated, according to NBC Sports.

“That’s a tough thing in the sports world today, in general across all sporting events and sports teams, teams that go through slumps and defeats and things like that, sometimes it is hard. They feel defeated,” Pederson said. “As a player I’ve been on teams where once it goes sour it continues to go that way and it’s like, ‘Let’s get ready for the offseason.’ But I’ll tell you what, you don’t see that with this team.”

“And I think it’s a credit to the leadership of this group,” Pederson continued. “They’re pulling the young guys along and you’re seeing better practices, better performances, studying the game plan, you’re seeing all that kind of stuff still today, which is a credit. Just a big-time credit to the guys in the locker room. You have to have that. In order to pull yourself out of this, you have to have that type of leadership and a close group, even when you’re not getting the results you want.”

Jaguars set to go another week without Trevor Lawrence

“It's a great opportunity,” Engram said. “We all have something to answer, including him. We're all riding together, we're going to ride together, we're going to die together. That's the motto I've been rolling with and we're going to roll into Detroit with it, for sure.”

Despite the down performance, it was a winnable game last Sunday, but Jones' mistake cost them, as even the Jaguars coach showed frustration after the game. However, Engram would continue about Jones' character, saying he has resiliency.

“You have to have that resilient character at the quarterback position,” Engram said. “Mac is one of the most resilient players I've been around. He's not phased by hardship; He attacks it head on. That's a great aspect for him to bring to us. We have to help him be resilient. He has to help us be resilient. It's a brotherhood.”

At any rate, the Jaguars are now 2-8, which is currently tied for the worst record with the New York Giants, as they are on a three-game losing streak.