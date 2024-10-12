Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson cleared running back Travis Etienne for Week 6’s matchup against the Chicago Bears as tight end Evan Engram’s status remains questionable heading into Sunday’s game. Engram’s missed the past four games due to a hamstring injury but was listed as limited in practice this week. Pederson says his tight end is on the path to playing against the Bears, per USA Today’s Zach Goodall.

“We’d lean towards him playing in this game,” Pederson said, per Goodall.

The Jaguars head coach addressed the media outside his hotel in London, England, as Hurricane Milton delayed the team’s fight on Friday. This meant no time for a full practice, which Pederson worries about against a team — the Bears— that’s been in London since Tuesday.

“Obviously, there’s that concern, I guess, slow start, sluggish, things of that nature,” Pederson said. “But, guys have been here before. They know what it’s like. They’re prepared and ready to go.”

In light of Evan Engram’s injury update, the Jaguars hoped to get cornerback Tyson Campbell on defense after his limited participation in practice this week. He’s been ruled out against the Bears. Campbell suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1’s 20-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Travis Etienne cleared for Week 6’s matchup against the Bears

The Jacksonville Jaguars earned their first win of the 2024 NFL season against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Jaguars’ top running back, Tank Bigsby, ran for 101 yards on 13 carries and two touchdowns in the win. Travis Etienne, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier this season, ran for 17 yards on six carries, and quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 28 of 34 for a whopping 371 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in his win of the regular season.

Etienne’s name was removed from the Jaguars’ injury report. This is excellent news for Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Lawrence. Etienne, Bigsby, Lawrence, and potentially Evan Engram, and the Jags will look to go 2-4 in Week 6.