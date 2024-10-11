The Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the season last week, and they're looking to go on a run now. They'll need to be healthy to do that, and it looks like some of their key pieces could be ready to go against the Chicago Bears. Travis Etienne was limited in practice, but he's cleared and ready to go for Week 6, while Evan Engram is listed as questionable.

Etienne injured his shoulder against the Indianapolis Colts, but still played through it, while Tank Bigsby took most of his snaps. For Engram, he hasn't played since Week 1 after hurting his hamstring in warmups in Week 2. Engram has been slowly ramping up the past two weeks as a limited participant in practice, but this week may be the game he actually returns.

The Jaguars offense has needed a boost this season, and getting Etienne and Engram back on the field together will be a plus for the team.

Jaguars dealing with several injuries this season

Though the offense is getting healthy, the Jaguars are still dealing with injuries on special teams and defense. Kick and punt returner Devin Duvernay was put on IR this week after suffering a hamstring injury against the Colts, and he's expected to miss an extended period of time.

“The Jaguars won’t have wide receiver Devin Duvernay in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Bears and he won’t be back for the three games after that either. Duvernay was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday. Duvernay injured his hamstring in last Sunday’s win over the Colts,” ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper said.

On defense, the Jaguars could be getting Tyson Campbell back after his practice window was recently opened. Campbell suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season, but it looks like he's making progress on making a return soon. Last season, Campbell started 11 games for the Jaguars, as he recorded 60 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble.

Both sides of the ball have been inconsistent for the Jaguars, but these next two games will be important for them. The Bears have been on a roll the past few weeks, but if the Jaguars can beat them and then handle the New England Patriots the following week, they'll be in good shape. If they drop the next two games, it might be time for them to look internally and make some tough decisions, or get prepared for next season.