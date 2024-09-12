The Jacksonville Jaguars made key roster adjustments ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, following a tough loss to the Miami Dolphins. The most significant move involved placing starting cornerback Tyson Campbell on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury, sidelining him for at least four weeks.

Campbell sustained the injury during the Dolphins game, where he was flagged for pass interference while covering wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with just over 10 minutes remaining. After the play, Campbell was seen limping off the field and did not return. Montaric “Buster” Brown stepped in to fill his role for the remainder of the contest, but the Jaguars were unable to rally, losing the game to Miami.

Tyson Campbell's injury is a major setback for the Jaguars, who are now without one of their most reliable defenders. Entering his fourth season with the team, Campbell has been a cornerstone of the defense since being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. His standout 2022 season saw him ranked as the ninth-best cornerback by Pro Football Focus, and he played all 17 games that year. However, soft tissue injuries have hampered his ability to stay on the field consistently, as he missed six games in 2023 due to hamstring and quad issues. This marks the third season in which Campbell has dealt with injury problems.

Despite Campbell’s injury history, the Jaguars signed him to a lucrative four-year, $76.5 million contract extension, reflecting their confidence in his talent and importance to the team. His absence leaves a significant void in the secondary, especially as Jacksonville looks to rebound after their season-opening defeat.

Jaguars bolster secondary with Flowers, Chachere ahead of Week 2 matchup

In response to Tyson Campbell’s injury, the Jaguars have made several roster moves aimed at shoring up their defense. Cornerback Tre Flowers was elevated to the active roster, while safety Andre Chachere was added to the practice squad. Flowers brings a wealth of experience to the team, having played in 90 NFL games with the Seattle Seahawks, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons. Over the course of his career, he has recorded 208 total tackles, 22 passes defensed, and four interceptions. His ability to cover both wide receivers and tight ends will be critical as the Jaguars look to fill the gap left by Campbell.

Chachere, signed to the practice squad, is another experienced player who has spent time with several NFL teams, including the Houston Texans, Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, and Philadelphia Eagles. In 2022, he played all 17 games with the Cardinals, registering 23 tackles and three passes defensed. His special teams contributions will also be a key factor as the Jaguars adjust their lineup.

Looking ahead, the Jacksonville Jaguars will face a Cleveland Browns team that struggled last week against the Dallas Cowboys. With questions surrounding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and an offense that has shown inconsistency, Jacksonville’s defense could have an opportunity to perform well despite Campbell’s absence. The Browns' offensive struggles, paired with their lackluster defense, present an opening for the Jaguars to regroup after their loss to Miami.