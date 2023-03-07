Head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off of an improbable run to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Pederson is looking for the Jaguars to build off of that success. However, he knows to defeat teams like the Chiefs and Bengals, Jacksonville will have to level up.

The Jaguars’ AFC South title last year was the team’s first since 2017. Their 9-8 record was also their first winning season since their 2017 playoff run. Pederson was impressed with the Jaguars’ efforts in his first year with Jacksonville. But Pederson is expecting much more from the Jags in year two, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

“It’s my job, the second we get into that building to say last year is over,” Pederson said. “This is going to be a new football team. This is a new season. We’ve got to start the process again. Let’s learn from it and let’s build on it.”

“You’re only as good as your last game, so we’ve got some work to do,” Pederson continued. “In order to beat Kansas City, Cincinnati, Buffalo, the Niners, all these teams we play this year, we’ve got to play better. That’s our expectation.”

While the Jags might have lost their last game, no one expected them to be competing with the Chiefs in the Divisional Round. One big difference was the Jaguars improved offense. Jacksonville ranked 10th in total offense, averaging 357.4 yards per game. In 2021, before Pederson’s arrival, the Jaguars ranked 27th in total offense, averaging 305.4 YPG.

Still, Doug Pederson knows that Jaguars could improve tremendously on the defensive side of the ball. Jacksonville ranked 24th in total defense, allowing 353.3 yards per game.

Pederson isn’t content with Jacksonville resting on their laurels after their big playoff run. He is expecting much, much more.