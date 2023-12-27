The Jaguars need to fix their turnovers woes if they want to make the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the best records in the NFL not too long ago, but they have now lost four games in a row. The Jaguars were 8-3, but they are now 8-7. A big reason for the losing streak in Jacksonville has been the turnovers. They have turned the football over 10 times in the last three weeks, and it's not easy to win football games when you are making those kinds of mistakes.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson knows that they have be better in that regard, but he doesn't think the play-calling is the issue. He simply thinks that the players just need to be more careful with the football.

“I know, being around this league, everybody wants to point the finger somewhere,” Pederson said on Tuesday, according to an article from USA Today. “We’ve got to do a better job taking care of the football. It’s not about the plays. We’ve got to tackle better and we’ve got to take care of the football. Bottom line. If we do those things, those give us a chance to win football games.”

Doug Pederson is taking a little bit of blame as he did note that the coaching staff has to be better in some regard, but it sounds like he thinks most of their issues are coming down to execution. He knows what the Jaguars need to do to be successful.

“We always give Trevor some outs when it comes to the passing game, particularly on third down, and we just missed the signal,” Pederson continued. “Those are the things that can’t happen. Again, it makes the play worse. To me that falls back on coaches to make sure our players are prepared that way, that we’ve covered them in meetings, that we’ve covered them in practice, so that when they get in the game, they have all eyes on the quarterback. We have to do that. We have to get ourselves into better plays and out of bad ones. A lot of the non-verbal, hand signal communication has to take place. It’s something we’re going to continue to review, continue to have in our game plan, and we’ve got to get better.”

The good news for the Jaguars is that despite their losing streak, they are still in first place in the AFC South. However, the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans are right there with them with an 8-7 record at the top. Jacksonville needs to play better these final two weeks to win the division.

Jacksonville will take on the Carolina Panthers this weekend, and they will conclude the regular season against the Tennessee Titans the following week.