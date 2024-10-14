The Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-5 after a brutal 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears in London. Jaguars safety Andre Cisco accused his teammates of quitting on the field after the game. There may be no coach in a hotter seat than Doug Pederson, so he had to respond to allegations that his Jaguars quit.

Pederson addressed Cisco's comments, painting a rosier picture, per ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

“Obviously it's his observation, but I don't think it was necessarily meant to harm anything or point a finger at anybody or anything like that,” the Jaguars coach said. “I think sometimes when you get in a game like yesterday, that sometimes is the feeling. We've been on the other side of that too, where we've had games where we felt like we've had that type of success and you feel that way with your opponent. “But again, I don't think it was necessarily a finger-pointing.”

While his coach may not think that Cisco was pointing fingers, he did not deny the safety's claims. The Bears ran up and down the field against the Jaguars' defense, even after the result was locked in. This was the Jaguars' opportunity to string together two wins. Both sides of the ball let them down in that pursuit.

Jaguars' season hangs in the balance

The silver lining for the Jaguars is that they played a London game and do not have ridiculous travel on the back end. They will go across town to Wembley Stadium and face the New England Patriots next week. If the defense quit against Caleb Williams, they cannot do that against Drake Maye.

The Bears have surrounded Williams with solid weapons which makes them a playoff contender. The Patriots do not have that, as exemplified by the brutal five starts by Jacoby Brissett. While Maye was solid in his debut, the makeshift offensive line is ripe for the taking and the Jaguars defense must take advantage.

After their second London game, the Jaguars hit the bye. They will be in last place in the AFC South no matter what happens in Week 7. They missed the playoffs last year after a disastrous collapse. While the Urban Meyer era was very dark, the Pederson era has not been much better. Things must change for Trevor Lawrence's career to not be wasted on a terrible team.

Part of the reason that the Jaguars have a 1-5 record is because Lawrence has been brutal. He has been sailing interceptions, missing receivers, and losing games. The quarterback must improve to save the coach's job.