All of Duval is preparing for a season with high expectations for the Jacksonville Jaguars. One of the most anticipated aspects of the 2023-2024 campaign is the debut of Calvin Ridley in a Jaguars uniform; Jacksonville fans will salivate at Ridley sporting his now legal #0 in summer workouts with his new team, via Fantasy Football Today.

Calvin Ridley looks faster with 0 than he did with 18 pic.twitter.com/xMlGeDI65Q — Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) May 22, 2023

Calvin Ridley will be returning to the gridiron after a full season away from the game due to suspension. The NFL suspended Ridley for betting on games, causing him to miss his whole first campaign with the Jaguars.

With the return of Ridley, expectations are now sky-high for this offense; Trevor Lawrence at the helm, Travis Etienne in the backfield, and Ridley alongside Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram makes this offense scary talented.

After going 9-8 last season and winning the AFC South, the addition of Ridley can only make this team believe they will improve. In general, Lawrence inspires consistent development, so the Jaguars should be contenders for years to come.

In terms of Ridley, he burst onto the scene with the Atlanta Falcons alongside Julio Jones. A year away from the field probably caused some NFL fans to forget about his talents, but he is certainly looking to reestablish himself as one of the top wide receivers in the game in 2023.

Jaguars fans are not really used to high expectations and probably don’t know what to do with themselves right now. For the time being, they can at least enjoy some content of their new wide receiver Calvin Ridley in his fresh #0 uniform.