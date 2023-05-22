The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Jacksonville Jaguars want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Jacksonville Jaguars can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Jaguars have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Jaguars have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The Jaguars finished the 2022 season with a record of 9-8-0, which was good enough for first place in the AFC South division. They made the playoffs for the first time since 2017, and they even won a playoff game, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round. However, they lost their Divisional Round game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jaguars’ offense was led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He had a breakout season in his second year in the NFL. Lawrence threw for 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 291 yards and 5 touchdowns. The Jaguars also had a solid running game, led by James Robinson and Travis Etienne. Robinson rushed for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns, while Etienne rushed for 1,125 yards and 5 touchdowns.

The Jaguars’ defense was led by DE Dawuane Smoot and LB Josh Allen. They combined for 12 sacks last season. The Jaguars also had a good secondary, led by cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safeties Andrew Wingard and Andre Cisco.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Jaguars can trade for.

One of Terry McLaurin’s most notable attributes is his ability to make a significant impact on the passing game. With his combination of speed, agility, and physicality, he possesses all the tools necessary to become a game-changer for the Jaguars’ offense. McLaurin’s breakaway speed allows him to stretch the field and create separation from defenders, presenting a constant deep threat. His agility and quickness enable him to navigate through tight coverage and find open spaces, making him a reliable target in crucial situations.

Furthermore, McLaurin’s exceptional route-running skills set him apart from many other receivers in the league. He possesses a keen understanding of how to create separation from defenders and consistently finds ways to get open, even against elite cornerbacks. This precise route-running enables him to be a reliable target for quarterback Trevor Lawrence, building chemistry and trust between them.

McLaurin’s impact goes beyond his abilities as a pass-catcher. He possesses remarkable after-the-catch ability, often turning short receptions into significant gains. With his strength and elusiveness, he can break tackles and gain yards after contact. McLaurin’s ability to create yards after the catch adds an explosive element to the Jaguars’ offense, providing Lawrence with a reliable outlet who can turn routine plays into big gains.

Khalil Mack is a dominant pass rusher who would give the Jaguars a much-needed boost on defense. He has around 85 sacks in his career, and he is still playing at a high level. Mack is a disruptive force who can get to the quarterback and force turnovers. He would help the Jaguars’ defense become more aggressive and would make it easier for the Jaguars to win defensive matchups.

An alternative to Mack could be the Cowboys’ Micah Parsons. He is a young, dynamic linebacker who would be a major addition to the Jaguars’ defense. He is a versatile player who can play multiple positions. Parsons is also a very good pass rusher and can make plays in the backfield. Parsons would help the Jaguars’ defense become more dangerous and would make it harder for opposing offenses to score points.

4. JC Jackson

JC Jackson of the Chargers is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. He would be a major upgrade for the Jaguars’ secondary. He is a physical corner who can shut down opposing receivers. Jackson is also very good in coverage and can make plays on the ball. He would help the Jaguars’ secondary become more stingy and would make it harder for opposing offenses to move the chains.

The Jaguars have a lot of young talent on their roster, and they are expected to be a contender in the AFC South for years to come. However, there are still some areas where they need to improve. These are just a few of the reasons why the Jaguars should pursue trades for these players. If the Jaguars can add even one or two of these players to their roster, they will be a much better team in 2023.