The Jacksonville Jaguars made their return to the playoffs last season with QB Trevor Lawrence leading the way. In 2023, he’ll have another key offensive weapon joining the fold in wideout Calvin Ridley, who was suspended for all of 2022 after violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

This week, Lawrence expressed his excitement to get Ridley involved in the Jags system.

“We have [thrown together] once and I’m super excited,” Lawrence said, per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union. “We’re just excited to have him. He’s gonna be another piece for this offense and our team and [he’s] just a good guy that we’re excited to bring into the locker room.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun.”

Ridley joins a WR room with Zay Jones and Christian Kirk. The former Atlanta Falcon could end up being the best of the lot. The 28-year-old registered 800+ yards receiving from 2018-2020 before a short campaign in 2021. If he can stay healthy, Trevor Lawrence may be finding him a lot downfield.

Ridley was reinstated last month and expressed his regret for gambling and excitement to play the game again with the Jaguars:

“Today’s reinstatement by the NFL brings an end to a challenging chapter in my professional career, one that was self-inflicted and began with an isolated lapse in judgement,” Ridley said. “I have always owned my mistakes, and this is no different.

“I have great respect for the game and am excited for the opportunity to restart my career in Jacksonville. I look forward to showing my new coaches, team-mates, and the entire Jaguars organization exactly who I am and what I represent as a player and person.”

Jacksonville finished with a 9-8 record last year, beating the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round before losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round.