Jacksonville Jaguars fans held nothing back at Houston Texans defender Azeez Al-Shaair on Sunday. Al-Shaair was pelted with trash and debris while leaving the field, after the linebacker hit Trevor Lawrence nastily during the game.

The Jaguars quarterback got hurt and had to leave the contest, after taking a hit to the head. Al-Shaair was subsequently thrown out of the contest, and Jags fans let the Texans linebacker have it. The anger was palpable in the stadium.

Lawrence had to be attended to by the medical staff immediately following the play. The Jaguars and Texans are playing at time of writing.

The Jaguars-Texans game got nasty following the hit on Trevor Lawrence

Lawrence and the Jaguars have had a tough season, and it got even more frustrating on Sunday. The Jaguars quarterback took a nasty hit from Al-Shaair while he was sliding down on a running play. The Texans linebacker lunged at Lawrence with his helmet, and the two made helmet-to-helmet contact.

Jaguars players immediately rushed to the aid of their quarterback, and Al-Shaair looked to be fighting with some of them. The Texans linebacker pointed his finger and yelled angrily at Jacksonville offensive lineman Brandon Scherff. Texans and Jaguars players had to run between the two to keep them from starting a fist fight.

The near violent altercation comes after a series of scuffles on Saturday in college football, including one in Columbus at the Ohio State-Michigan game. The broadcast crew for the Jaguars-Texans game made note of that while broadcasting the NFL game on Sunday.

Lawrence was carted off the field following the violent hit. That's certainly not good for the struggling Jags, who are just 2-9 on the season. It is uncertain at time of writing how long Lawrence will have to be off the field. Mac Jones stepped in to replace him for Jacksonville.

Houston is 7-5 on the year.