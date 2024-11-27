There are no two ways about it: the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2024 season has been an absolute disappointment.

Widely expected to at least compete in an AFC South team with only one true contender, the Jaguars have lost nine of their 11 games so far, had their coach's future been called into question since October, and have been without their $275 million franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, since November 3rd, when he suffered an AC joint injury.

And yet, even if Mac Jones has been responsible for the Jaguars' last two losses, that doesn't mean Lawrence has been absolved of his responsibility for Jacksonville's lost season, with plenty of fans, pundits, and former players alike wondering if the front office just signed an all-time bad contract with their former first overall pick.

Goodness, things have gotten so bad that even WWE Superstar Grayson Waller has gotten in on the fun, telling Going Ringside that fans in Jacksonville should buy tickets to the WWE Live Holiday Tour on December 26th, as it's the only joy they will be getting from a live sporting even for the rest of the year. Why? Because even Santa Claus can't turn Larence's Jaguars into a good team.

“I think for the fans in Jacksonville, go to Ticketmaster now. Get your tickets on December 26th because there is going to be no joy coming from the Jaguars. They are horrendous,” Waller said on Going Ringside via Fightful. “Not even Santa Claus himself, the king of magic, basically, could make Trevor Lawrence be a good quarterback. It's physically impossible. If you want to have a good time at Christmas, don't go watch the Jaguars. Come watch WWE. Get some joy in your life because I know the people of Jacksonville need it,”

Dang.

Now granted, Waller is a heel, and the oldest trick in the heel book is to trash a local sports team. Then again, when you consider who owns the Jaguars, the Khan family, and their connection to AEW, this bit of heelish banter might actually have deeper roots than some fans may expect. Is Waller playing checkers or chess? Buy a ticket to the show, Jaguars fans, and you might just find out.

Trevor Lawrence's numbers have taken a significant dive in 2024

While the Sydney, New South Wales, Australia-born Waller probably isn't the biggest American football fan in the business, NFL, WWE, or otherwise, his assertion actually isn't too far off, as Lawrence's production has been down pretty much across the board in 2024.

After surpassing 4,000 passing yards and 21 touchdowns in each of the past two seasons, Lawrence's stats were largely down across the board, with his yards-per-game down almost 30 yards from last season, his passer rating down to 87.9, and his completion percentage down from 65.6 to 61.3 year over year. He took a long time to throw, missed on open looks and ultimately was sacked on 6.16 percent of his dropbacks, which is the highest mark of his career.

Can Lawrence get back on track? Was 2024 an aberration, or is this a new normal even Santa Claus can't fix? While only time will tell, considering his contract, it sure looks like Jaguars fans will have a long runway to find out.