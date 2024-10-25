It is difficult to know if the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) are beginning to figure things out, or if they are merely benefiting from weak competition. The early evidence seems to indicate the latter, but in order for the team to achieve a true turnaround this season, it will need its offensive line to be intact. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence should be encouraged by the latest update regarding one of his trusted protectors.

Veteran left tackle Cam Robinson is practicing again, according to The Florida Times Union's Demetrius Harvey. Since the 2015 national champion is still waiting to clear concussion protocol, he has yet to be declared active for the Jaguars' Week 8 game versus the Green Bay Packers (5-2). This is a good sign, though.

Robinson left last Sunday's London victory over the New England Patriots after sustaining a concussion. Although he played just five offensive snaps, the O-Line did not allow a single sack. Consequently, Lawrence enjoyed an efficient outing in the air and cruised to victory (15-of-20 for 193 passing yards and one touchdown). Robinson's presence will be far more valuable against a Packers defense that just stifled CJ Stroud.

Jacksonville is desperate for stability, and the trenches are an ideal place to start building a sturdy foundation. Robinson has surrendered four sacks this year and owns a 72.2 pass-blocking grade, per Pro Football Focus. When on the field, he and the rest of this squad must perform to their full capabilities. Failure to do so could result in another disappointing season for this embattled franchise.

Jaguars are dangerously close to having an identity crisis

Last year, the Jaguars started off strong but ultimately and stunningly collapsed in the final stretch of the 2023-24 campaign. Despite being a near-lock for the playoffs, they beat the odds and endured a long offseason after falling short in Week 18. This season, the team floundered at the onset before showing some life in October.

Doing the opposite got George Costanza a job with the New York Yankees. Can this philosophy spark a second-half surge for the Jags? Unsurprisingly, Trevor Lawrence is the key to determining how far they can go in 2024-25.

Although the former No. 1 overall draft pick has only three interceptions, he is completing an insufficient 62.1 percent of his pass attempts. If the team can keep Lawrence comfortable in the pocket, the chances of him and Jacksonville drawing closer to their respective ceilings greatly increases.

The Jaguars wait on a final decision for Cam Robinson ahead of their tough test versus the Packers. Opening kickoff is set for Sunday at 1 p.m. ET in EverBank Stadium.