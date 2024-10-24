With a Green Bay Packers Week 8 game scheduled against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a lot of eyes will be on Jordan Love and the Pack. Ahead of the Packers-Jaguars game, we’ll be making our Packers Week 8 predictions.

This is a huge game for Green Bay as they look to keep pace with the 5-1 Detroit Lions and 5-1 Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Sure, the Jaguars are an AFC opponent, but every win and loss is going to matter this season as the North is arguably the top division in football.

There's certainly a world in which an NFC North team with a winning record misses out on the playoffs, and the Packers don't want that to be them — especially when they believe that they're in the midst of yet another Super Bowl window.

With an incredibly tough game against the Lions coming up in Week 9, this is a game that the Packers need to win. They also can't get ahead of their skis and start looking ahead to Detroit, because even though the Jaguars likely aren't a playoff team at 2-5, this is the NFL where the rule of “any given Sunday” absolutely applies.

Let's move on to our Packers Week 8 predictions. Packers QB Jordan Love will throw two more TDs with no INTs Jordan Love has thrown 15 touchdowns this season, which puts him behind only Baker Mayfield (18) and ties him alongside league MVP Lamar Jackson. Impressively enough, keep in mind that Love missed two games with a knee injury. He knows how to put points on the board. The big problem for Love and the Packers this season has been his turnovers, though. While he's a guarantee to toss at least one touchdown a game, right now, he's averaging 1.6 interceptions per game. He's thrown eight in five games, and that includes two in Week 7 against the Houston Texans. He's tied for the NFL's most interceptions alongside Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Gardner Minshew of the Las Vegas Raiders. That's an odd company, to say the least. Either way, the prediction here is that Love will finally play a clean game. The Jaguars are at the bottom of the league in turnovers with just three through seven games. Not only will Love throw two more touchdowns to add to his total, but he's not throwing an interception in Week 8. The Jags just don't have the turnovers in them. Packers safety Xavier McKinney will get his sixth INT of the season Speaking of interceptions, Packers safety Xavier McKinney was on a historical pace through the first five games of the season with five interceptions in five games. Never mind the fact that one of those shouldn't have counted. Even four interceptions in five games would have been a tremendous pace, and McKinney has quickly established himself as the best defender on Green Bay's defense as well as one of the best defenders in the NFL as a whole. McKinney hasn't recorded a pick in two games (heaven forbid), but Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown an interception in three of his last five games and he is likely due for one after not turning the ball over against the New England Patriots in Week 7. RB Josh Jacobs will find the endzone for his second rushing TD Josh Jacobs is one of the best running backs in the league once again. The Packers gave him a big contract this offseason —four years, $48 million — and he's earned it through the first part of this season. Jacobs has rushed 120 times for 540 yards and a touchdown. He's third in the league in carries and fourth in rushing yards behind just Derrick Henry, Jordan Mason, and Saquon Barkley.

Jacobs has done everything asked of him by head coach Matt LaFleur, but despite being one of the best rushers in the league, he's only had that one rushing touchdown.

That will change against the Jaguars, though. First of all, this is a great time for LaFleur to really lean on the run game with what could end up being a shootout against the Lions coming up after the Jags.

Jacobs is also seemingly finding his rhythm as a rusher. Yes, the Jaguars give up just 102.6 yards per game on the ground this season, but Jacobs is the type of runner who can easily wear down a defense.

Expect the Pack to get up early and then lean on him to both run the clock and run up the score with another rushing touchdown.