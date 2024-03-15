Two years after making some unorthodox WR signings in free agency, the Jacksonville Jaguars are once again making splashes in free agency. At the start of the free agency, Jacksonville signed former Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis to a three-year deal worth $39 million. It's a surprising move, but one that bolsters the team's needs with Calvin Ridley moving to the Titans.
Apparently, the move also surprised Davis himself. In a recent interview, the new Jaguars wide receiver said that he was thankful that the team even called him during the free agency period, per Jaguars.com.
Jaguars' Gabe Davis:” I was like, ‘Thank God,” I wanted to come back to Florida. I wanted to be around guys that I knew and that I loved … and the team's great. Shoot, we could never beat them, you know what I mean? As soon they sent it in, negotiations begin and I'm a Jaguar, man. Pretty easy decision.””
The Jaguars find themselves in the same position they were in a few years ago. Unlike most teams, they do not have a defined WR1 to headline their roster. That approach worked in 2022, with Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marvin Jones Jr, and Evan Engram. Now, Jacksonville is looking to replicate the same magic, with Jones Jr being replaced by Davis.
Jacksonville is looking to bounce back from their disappointing 2023 season. They started off hot last season, but they significantly slowed down towards the end of the season. In the end, they completely missed the playoffs due to that streak.