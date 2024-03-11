The NFL's legal tampering period is already a busy time. The Jacksonville Jaguars landed former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse on a two-year deal. Now, they have agreed to terms with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis on a three-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
‘Sources: The #Jaguars are signing #Bills WR Gabe Davis to a 3-year deal.'
With Davis coming to Jacksonville, this all but likely means the end of the road for Calvin Ridley, one of the most coveted free agent wide receivers on the market.
Davis caught 45 passes for 746 yards and seven scores for the Bills in 2023 as the second option to Stefon Diggs. In four years with the Bills, he totaled 163 catches for 2,730 yards with 27 touchdowns and was a huge target for Josh Allen.
The deal for Davis is reported to be at $39 million with a chance to be as much as $50 million, per Rapoport.
The Jaguars also traded for Mac Jones on Sunday in a deal with the New England Patriots, so they have been extremely active with hopes of making a playoff run. With Ridley likely leaving Jacksonville, Davis could emerge as the top target for Trevor Lawrence on the outside. The Jaguars also have Christian Kirk in the position, and he had 57 catches for 787 yards with three scores.
The Bills have now lost their starting center and No. 2 wide receiver on the same day to the same team as the AFC South just got even more competitive. The Tennessee Titans also agreed to terms on a deal for Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard, so things are moving very quickly across the NFL landscape.