Coming off of winning the AFC South title, the Jacksonville Jaguars were looking to replicate their success. The Jaguars are now 6-2 on the season and Josh Allen wants to make sure the rest of the NFL is aware.

Jacksonville defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-10 in Week 8. While it may have been an away game for the Jaguars, Allen warned the league that this year's squad isn't worried about any opposition, via Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union.

“We in y'all house. This is legacy, this is the Pittsburgh Steelers, grit, Steel City,” Allen said. “We the Jacksonville Jaguars, we don't take crap from nobody.”

Allen and the Jaguars defense proved they're a force to be reckoned with against the Steelers. Jacksonville held Pittsburgh to just 268 yards of total offense. They recorded two interceptions and kept the Steelers out of the end zone until the final minute of the third quarter. The star outside linebacker had a massive day against the Steelers, racking up five tackles and two sacks.

The win is now Jacksonville's fifth in a row. After starting their season 1-2, the Jaguars have bounced back in a big way. They now have a sizable gap between themselves and the second place Houston Texans, who are 3-4.

The Jaguars certainly made a statement walking into Acrisure Stadium and knocking off the Steelers. Jacksonville is arguably the hottest team in the NFL entering Week 9. Josh Allen is looking to ensure that flame doesn't die and that the Jaguars find themselves back in the playoffs.