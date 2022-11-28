Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a shocking win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 but it wasn’t all good news. Running back Travis Etienne left the game early with a foot injury. He was listed as questionable to return but did not go back out to the field.

The Jaguars went on to win without Etienne, who missed all of last season with a foot injury, as backup Jamyal Hasty compiled 95 yards from scrimmage, Trevor Lawrence threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns and Zay Jones tallied 145 receiving yards on 11 catches. Fortunately for Jacksonville and Etienne, the injury is not serious and he shouldn’t have any serious issues with it in the near future.

“Jaguars HC Doug Pederson said RB Travis Etienne was cleared to return to the game yesterday with his foot injury but he decided to hold him out not to risk it,” reports Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. “They were planning to do more tests but Etienne said he was fine and team thought so too.”

Etienne has recorded 930 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns for the Jaguars this season. His 728 rushing yards rank 13th in the NFL. The Jaguars, at 4-7, don’t have the best shot at making it to the playoffs but are showing signs of becoming a solid team. Etienne is a key reason why, so maintaining his health for the rest of the season is crucial.