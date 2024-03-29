The Jacksonville Jaguars are locking down their defense. After signing Arik Armstead to a massive deal, Jacksonville is keeping one of the main cornerstones of the defense. Linebacker Foyesade Oluokun has been one of the most consistent defenders for the Jags over the last few seasons. Now, he's being rewarded for his work.
Foyesade Oluokun will be signing an extension with the Jaguars, per Adam Schefter. One of the best tacklers in the league, the linebacker will be getting a deal that is worth $45 million, along with $22.5 million guaranteed money. That's pretty damn solid!
“Jaguars are signing LB Foye Oluokun to a three-year contract extension, per his agent @ajv.”
“Jaguars LB Foye Oluokon’s extension will be a four-year, $45 million deal, with a max value of up to $48 million, that includes $22.5 guaranteed at signing.”
Fantasy football fans might be familiar with Oluokun's name: he's probably one of the most highly-valued defenders in IDP leagues. There's a reason for that: Ever since his ascent in 2021, the Jaguars linebacker has been one of the most consistent tacklers in the league. It's a bit of an underrated skill: sacks and interceptions are the “flashier” stats, after all. However, a bad tackler is a defense's worst enemy. Having a guy like Foye in the middle gives the team so much stability.
Jaguars' offseason spending spree
After a disappointing 2023 season, the Jaguars are looking to bounce back in 2024. There were high expectations for Jacksonville after their magnificent run to the second round in 2022. It started off so well too: the team was fighting for the first seed in the middle of the season.
However, a brutal collapse at the end of the season (as well as the Houston Texans' rise) led to the Jaguars missing the playoffs entirely. It was a rough end to the season, one that could be attributed to injuries and their defense unable to stop anything.
Jacksonville sought to fix the issue the only way they know how: by spending and spending. Their biggest acquisition this season is former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead. Armstead, one of the better edge rushers during his prime, will bring tenacity to a Jaguars line that lacked that at times. They also signed former Green Bay Packers safety Darnell Savage to replace the departing Rayshawn Jenkins.
The goal is crystal clear: never let the mistakes of the 2023 season happen again. The Jags are making it to the playoffs, or they will empty their wallets trying.
Jags' outlook for 2024
Ultimately, the Jaguars' problems in 2023 do not solely lie on their defense. Their offense was highly touted as one of the better crews in the game last year. However, they were plagued with massive inconsistency issues throughout the year. Part of it is due to Calvin Ridley's up-and-down performance.
With Ridley out of the picture, the Jaguars are reverting to their system from a few years ago. Instead of one true WR1, it will be a WR by committee between Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Evan Engram, and the newly signed Gabe Davis. They also signed a couple of extra offensive linemen in Mitch Morse and Ezra Cleveland.
Jacksonville will have their work cut out for them in 2024. The Texans currently sit as the top dog in the conference. The Indianapolis Colts are on the up-and-up as well, and the Titans lurk as potential dark horses.