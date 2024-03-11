The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to three-year contracts with safety Darnell Savage Jr. and kicker Wil Lutz, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. It has not yet been revealed how much the deals are worth. The moves follow the Jaguars-Gabe Davis contract agreement.
Savage, 26, has played in the NFL since 2019. He's spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, something that is set to change once this contract becomes finalized.
Savage recorded 51 combined tackles and 36 solo tackles in 2023 with Green Bay. He also had one pass defended across his 10 games of action.
Savage is a good player who will positively impact Jacksonville's secondary. The Jaguars have placed an emphasis on adding defensive help, so Savage is a great addition.
Lutz, a 29-year-old kicker, played for the New Orleans Saints from 2016-2022 before joining the Denver Broncos in 2023. He's made one Pro Bowl team during his career and has been a reliable kicker for the most part overall.
Jaguars making moves
The Jaguars have already enjoyed a strong offseason. They have made a number of moves and will probably try to acquire more key players moving forward.
Jacksonville has emerged as a legitimate playoff contender in recent seasons. Yet, their 2023 campaign did not go according to plan.
The Jaguars were hoping to run away with the AFC South, but instead finished in second place with a mediocre 9-8 record. Jacksonville still has potential, but it was clear that they needed to make some pivotal additions during the offseason.
And that is exactly what they have done so far. The Jaguars have a plan and they want to take a step forward in 2024. Jacksonville will be a team worth keeping a close eye on as the offseason continues.
It would not be surprising by any means to see them make another big trade or sign a star free agent or two.