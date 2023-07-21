The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2023 season with some serious expectations after their run to the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. And while they haven't been too busy this offseason when it comes to adding to their roster, they are still making moves with training camp on the horizon.

One big question fans were wondering about with camp quickly approaching was the status of Dawuane Smoot. Smoot was a key piece of the Jags defensive line last year before tearing his achilles in Week 16 against the New York Jets. Smoot had a visit with the Baltimore Ravens lined up, but it ended up prompting the Jaguars to make a move, as they re-signed Smoot to a one-year deal that is worth up to $6.25 million.

It’s a 1-year deal worth a max value of $6.25M. With a visit to the #Ravens looming, the Jags step up and keep Smoot home. https://t.co/BZtVeDzvoy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 21, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Smoot isn't the flashiest player ever, but he's turned himself into a solid piece on Jacksonville's defensive line through the first six seasons of his career. While he didn't start a single game for the Jags last season, he still racked up five sacks, 21 tackles, six tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and a fumble forced and recovered as well.

Re-signing Smoot is a solid move for Jacksonville that will keep their depth on the defensive line in tip-top shape, and it seems as if there are some big incentives in his deal that the Jaguars would gladly pay if he ended up meeting them. While this isn't the biggest move the Jags have ever made, Smoot's return will be a welcome sight, and he figures to be an important contributor on the line for them once again.