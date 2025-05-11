The Jacksonville Jaguars made the biggest splash in the 2025 NFL draft when the team moved up in a trade with the Cleveland Browns to select Travis Hunter with the second overall pick. The two-way player, who excelled as a pass catcher and a defensive back with the Colorado Buffaloes, joined the Jaguars rookie minicamp this weekend and began his NFL career focusing on offense.

Hunter was observed repeating drills when he didn’t get things exactly right. After the practice on Saturday, he was asked why it was important to him to re-run drills until he was satisfied with his performance.

“The organization expects a lot out of me. They expect me to come out here and play right away. So I’m gonna do whatever it takes for me to get out there and play right away,” Hunter told reporters, per the Jaguars' official account on X.

Travis Hunter impresses during Jaguars rookie minicamp

The Colorado standout played wide receiver and cornerback in college and it appears he’ll have the opportunity to take on a two-way role at the pro level as well, ultimately playing both offense and defense for the Jaguars.

Jacksonville revealed a “double major” plan for Hunter, where he’ll start out by focusing primarily on wide receiver and eventually expand into playing defense. The team wants to be careful about managing Hunter’s workload. The Jaguars intend to bring their young star along slowly as it can be overwhelming for some rookies to take on one position in the NFL, given the massive jump in competition.

While football fans will be keeping an eye on Hunter’s journey as a two-way player embarking on an extremely unique career in the NFL, the Heisman Trophy winner has bettors’ attention as well due to the possibility that he could win Rookie of the Year on both offense and defense.

Of course, it’s extremely unlikely that Hunter comes away with both ROY awards. But the Jaguars’ star could certainly take Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. If he did manage to win the award for his offensive prowess, he’d be the first wideout to be so recognized since Garrett Wilson in his debut season with the New York Jets in 2022.