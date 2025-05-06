Ahead of his fifth year with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence is preparing to work with his fourth different head coach. While the instability has undoubtedly hurt his career development, many feel that the 2025 season will serve as a crossroads in his career.

Going back to his days at Clemson, Lawrence was always touted as the next great quarterback whose career would rival the best in football history. Though he has yet to show that level of talent, his unfortunate situation in Jacksonville has kept the “bust” label off him through four years. However, one year after signing a massive extension with the Jaguars, the time has to be now, according to ESPN's Mark Spears.

“I think this is a critical evaluation year for Trevor Lawrence,” Spears said. “There's been a lot of change since he's been in Jacksonville, but I think everyone now is comfortable saying that, throughout the duration of a season, he has to play with some consistency… What is he? This No. 1 overall draft pick with all the tools in the world, how is he going to finally get into that upper echelon of the conversation? I think this year has to be that year.”

Lawrence is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, throwing for just 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Injuries limited him to just 10 games, causing the Jaguars to go just 4-13, their worst record since his rookie season.

However, ahead of Lawrence's “make or break” season, the Jaguars set him up for success by firing former head coach Doug Pederson and replacing him with Liam Coen. A renowned offensive coordinator, Coen is the best offensive mind Lawrence will work with since joining the team.

Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence enter new era in 2025

Under first-year general manager James Gladstone, Coen is not the only change the Jaguars made in the 2025 offseason. Jacksonville followed up Coen's hiring by trading up to take Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL Draft, giving Lawrence the best crop of talent to work with in his career.

After years of working with middling talent, Lawrence will line up with Hunter, Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby in 2025. Despite Gladstone getting rid of veterans Christian Kirk and Evan Engram earlier in the offseason, the group is still the best Lawrence has had at his disposal in Jacksonville.

With several question marks surrounding Lawrence, Hunter and Coen in 2025, the Jaguars will be one of the top teams to monitor early in the season. Yet, as the franchise quarterback, the team's season rests on Lawrence's shoulders more than any other player on the roster.