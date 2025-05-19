It's been a rough go for the Jacksonville Jaguars of late, but the franchise still seemingly believes in quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Heading into the 2025-26 season, expectations are high after the franchise hired Liam Coen as head coach and drafted wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in the NFL Draft.

But it appears the pressure is on Lawrence to step up as a franchise quarterback. That's at least what former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck believes. During a segment on “NFL on ESPN,” Hasselbeck claimed that it's a prove-it year for the 25-year-old star.

“Prove that you can carry a franchise.”

"Prove that you can carry a franchise." 👀 Tim Hasselbeck on what Trevor Lawrence needs to do this season. pic.twitter.com/u4ru8wuL8J — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Although Trevor Lawrence entered the league as a highly touted No. 1 pick, he hasn't quite lived up to expectations. As Hasselbeck points out, year one was a hot mess with Urban Meyer serving as head coach. But since then, Lawrence still hasn't become the franchise quarterback the Jaguars need out of the position.

Last season was rough for Lawrence. Not only did he struggle throughout the season, but he also only played 10 games due to injury. He suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two weeks before sustaining a concussion that placed him on the injured reserve. The Jaguars made the decision to keep him out for the remainder of the season so Lawrence could get shoulder surgery well before the end of the regular season.

Trevor Lawrence ended the 2024-25 campaign with 2,045 passing yards and 11 touchdowns while owning a 60.6% completion percentage. His yards and touchdowns recorded last season are the lowest of Lawrence's career.

The good news is that it can't really get much worse than that. Lawrence has shown some flashes of potential in his previous three years in the league, and that's likely what the Jaguars see, too. Especially considering Lawrence surpassed the 4,000-yard mark in both the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Ultimately, it's up to Lawrence to prove the doubters wrong. Staying healthy will go a long way in that.