The Jacksonville Jaguars have had an awful first half of the 2024 season. Jacksonville is 2-7 heading into Week 10 and their season feels like it is already over. If the Jaguars want to rescue their season, every single games counts. Thankfully, Jacksonville will be receiving some reinforcements on offense ahead of Sunday's battle with Minnesota.

The Jaguars are expected to get two wide receivers back on Sunday against the Vikings. Both Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas Jr., both of whom are questionable on the injury report, are expected to play on Sunday per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

This is huge news for a Jacksonville that needs all the firepower it can get on the offensive side of the ball. Christian Kirk is already on injured reserve, which makes Davis and Thomas Jr. the top receivers on the team. There is very little depth behind them, with Parker Washington, Tim Jones, and Devin Duvernay the only other healthy receivers on the roster.

Brian Thomas Jr. in particular should add a boost to an ailing Jaguars offense. The superstar rookie has had a truly impressive season, logging 35 receptions for 595 yards and five touchdowns through nine games.

When will QB Trevor Lawrence return for the Jaguars?

The biggest question in Jacksonville right now is when will Trevor Lawrence return to the starting lineup?

Lawrence is dealing with a significant AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which will cause him to miss Jacksonville's Week 10 matchup against Minnesota.

Now the question becomes whether Lawrence will be healthy enough to play against the Lions in Week 11. The Jaguars could decide to sit Lawrence for another week because they have a bye week after they play the Lions. That would give Lawrence more time to rest for a potential late-season push.

Much will depend on how healthy Lawrence looks during this next week. The current plan is rest and rehab, but surgery is still an option on the table per NFL Network's Ian Rapaport.

Regardless of how long it takes Lawrence to come back, his injury is expected to affect his play for the next several weeks.

The Jaguars will have a tough decision to make about Lawrence's health. If there is no realistic chance of saving the season, it seems unnecessary to further risk Lawrence's health by making him play in meaningless games.

It will be interesting to track this story of the next few weeks.