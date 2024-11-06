ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Vikings-Jaguars prediction and pick. The Vikings have been a surprising team this year with how good they have been. The Jaguars have been awful this season and are heading toward potentially firing their head coach.

Vikings-Jaguars Last Game – Matchup History

These two teams have met seven times and twice in Jacksonville. They played each other last December 6, 2020, and the Vikings won 27-24. This is the first meeting between the two teams since then, and it will be the third in Jacksonville.

Overall Series: (1-6)

Here are the Vikings-Jaguars NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Vikings-Jaguars Odds

Minnesota Vikings: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -205

Jacksonville Jaguars: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +172

Over: 45.5 (-105)

Under: 45.5 (-115)

How to Watch Vikings vs. Jaguars

Time: 1:05 pm ET/10:00 pm PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Vikings Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Minnesota Vikings have looked like a juggernaut at times this season but, more recently, have struggled. Their offense has been solid this season, averaging 336.3 yards per game. Then, they are scoring 26.1 points per game. Sam Darnold is the key for this team under center and has been great since being thrust into the starting role after JJ McCarthy’s injury. He has 1,900 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, and seven interceptions with a 69.5% completion percentage. Justin Jefferson is the best receiver on the team, with 783 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions. Aaron Jones has also been key for the Vikings in the backfield, with Jones having 565 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 125 carries.

The Vikings’ defense has been solid this season. They are allowing 331.9 total yards and 18.8 points per game. They have been awful against the pass but great against the run. They allow 250 yards through the air and then 81.9 yards per game on the ground. This defense has a lot of playmakers, with Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel off the edge, followed by Stephon Gilmore and Harrison Smith in the secondary. This defense has an interesting matchup against Trevor Lawrence and how inconsistent he has been this season.

Why The Jaguars Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Jaguars have been a huge disappointment this season. They have pieces on this team but have not played well on offense. They average 319.5 yards per game and score 21.7 points per game. The offense relies on Trevor Lawrence. He has 2,004 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions, with a 61.3% completion percentage. The running game seems like it’s been turned over to Tank Bigsby over Travis Etienne. Bigsby has 515 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 93 carries. Rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. is the best player out wide, with 35 receptions for 595 receiving yards and five touchdowns. This offense has a lot of talent, but they have struggled to get it going this season.

The Jaguars’ defense has been awful this season. They allow 389.3 yards per game, which is second-worst in the NFL. They also allow 28 points per game, which is the second and third-worst in the NFL. They have the worst passing defense in the NFL, allowing 264.3 passing yards through the air, and then they have been better against the run, allowing 125 yards per game. The defense has talent with Josh Hines-Allen and Arik Armstead up front and then Devin Lloyd in the middle, but the secondary has been awful. This could be a challenge against Sam Darnold and a receiver like Justin Jefferson out wide.

Final Vikings-Jaguars Prediction & Pick

The Vikings are the better team in this game. The Jaguars have struggled all season, and it will show up again in this game. Expect the Vikings’ defense to be the difference in this game. Then. Justin Jefferson should be a massive standout on his own. The Vikings are the better team and should easily win and cover this game.

Final Vikings-Jaguars Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Vikings -4.5 (-105)