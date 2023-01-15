After pulling off one of the wildest comebacks in NFL history, the Jacksonville Jaguars have added an interesting name to their quarterback room. While he won’t challenge Trevor Lawrence for the starting role, the Jaguars seem committed to finding a strong backup for their star QB.

The Jaguars have signed Canadian Football League legend Nathan Rourke, via ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter points out that Rourke visited 12 NFL teams before deciding to sign with Jacksonville.

Nathan Rourke set CFL records with the BC Lions last season. Overall, he threw for 3,349 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 78.7% completion percentage was the best ever in CFL history. Furthermore, Rourke’s 123.6 passer rating was the second highest ever in the CFL’s history.

After his strong season, Rourke was named the league’s Most Outstanding Canadian, which is awarded to the best Canadian player in the CFL. Rourke joined the CFL after playing three years of college football at Ohio.

Lawrence shocked the NFL, throwing three second-half touchdowns and leading the Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Chargers. He has solidified his role as the Jaguars’ starting quarterback of the present and future.

However, the only other quarterbacks are E.J. Perry and C.J. Beathard. Perry has yet to appear in an NFL game. Beathard has started 12 games over his five-year NFL career. However, he holds an overall record of just 2-10.

While Jacksonville has Lawrence, they want to ensure they have a strong backup just in case he were to ever get injured. After a breakout season in the CFL next season, the Jags are hopeful Rourke’s talents will translate in Jacksonville.