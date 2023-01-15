The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked the entire NFL world on Saturday night. Toward the end of the first half, Jacksonville trailed 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round and looked completely dead in the water. Then, the Jaguars came roaring back for an improbable 31-30 win at the buzzer.

In a way, this game was a microcosm of Jacksonville’s entire season. The Jaguars started off 2-6 and looked to be completely out of the playoff picture. They then turned it on in the second half of the season to finish 9-8 and win the AFC South, a perfect reflection of this game.

Obviously, the Jaguars wouldn’t be here without some great performances. Although they faced a seemingly impossible deficit, these players never quit and allowed Jacksonville to complete the incredible comeback. On the other hand, some players didn’t perform as advertised and contributed to the Jaguars facing such a deficit in the first place. In this article, we’re going over Jacksonville’s biggest studs and duds from the Wild Card win over Los Angeles.

While we’re only going over players in this list, head coach Doug Pederson deserves a ton of credit for this win. His ability to keep his team locked in and motivated when everything was going wrong was incredible. Pederson has been a home-run hire for Jacksonville, and this game showed that.

With that said, here are the Jaguars’ biggest studs and duds from Saturday night.

Jaguars Studs

TE Evan Engram

Evan Engram has had a fantastic first season in Jacksonville. The former New York Giants tight end finished the regular season with a career-high 766 yards and four touchdowns. He finished with the third-most receiving yards of any tight end this season and became one of Lawrence’s favorite targets.

Engram made his playoff debut on Saturday night, and he did not disappoint. He finished with seven catches for a team-high 93 yards and a touchdown, which finally got Jacksonville on the board. It’s not often that a tight end leads the team in yards per catch, but Engram did just that with 13.3 yards on average.

With Trevor Lawrence struggling so much early on, Engram stepping up to help him out was absolutely massive.

LB Josh Allen

The hero of Jacksonville’s division-clinching win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, Josh Allen stepped up big once again on Saturday. While he didn’t have any plays as monumental as his scoop-and-score in Week 18, he was all over the field all night long.

Allen finished the game with eight tackles, four QB hits, a tackle for loss and a sack. The Jaguars got after Justin Herbert all night with three sacks and 10 QB hits, and Allen was the biggest part of that pressure. If he can be as much of a force as he was on Saturday, Jacksonville’s opponent will have a rough time trying to contain him.

Jaguars Stud/Dud

QB Trevor Lawrence

So, this is a weird one for this kind of list. Trevor Lawrence was at first a massive dud, then a massive stud as he led the Jaguars’ comeback. Due to this, he is in this weird limbo position where he doesn’t fit cleanly into either category.

In the first half, Lawrence was flat-out awful. In the first 30 minutes, he completed 10-of-24 passes for just 77 yards, one touchdown and a whopping four interceptions. That’s including the final drive of the half where the Jaguars finally got on the board. Before that, he was having a historically bad game.

In the second half, though, Lawrence was great. He completed 18-of-23 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He truly looked like a former first overall pick and one of the best quarterbacks in the league for the last 30 minutes.

On one hand, Lawrence was the main player responsible for putting the Jaguars in such a hole. On the other, he was one of the main players responsible for Jacksonville’s comeback. As a result, he earns this unique position as both a dud and a stud.

Jaguars Dud

DE Arden Key

While Jacksonville’s pass rush had a strong game overall, that doesn’t mean every pass rusher played well. The biggest example of that is Arden Key, who finished second on the team this season with 4.5 sacks, trailing only Allen. On Saturday, though, Key wasn’t much of a factor at all.

Key’s only contribution to the stat sheet was one tackle and one pass defended. No sacks, no tackles for loss, no QB hits, nothing. While the rest of the pass rush picked up the slack, Key will need to be better in Jacksonville’s next game.