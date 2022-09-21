The Jacksonville Jaguars are off to an impressive 1-1 start. Their number one receiver Christian Kirk, who was signed to a four year $72 million dollar deal in the offseason, has had an incredible start to the season, but is not satisfied just yet.

“The way I look at it is it doesn’t say much because I’ve got to do this for all 17 weeks,” Kirk said in an interview with ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “And that’s my plan. This is just two weeks. That’s my demeanor. I’m here to do this for all 17 weeks and help this team win. Being productive and helping this team getting Ws and putting us in position to make a playoff push, that’s all I can ask for. That’s my mentality and that’s my attitude for the rest of the year.”

Jaguars fans will love this quote from Christian Kirk. There was some doubt on this signing by the Jaguars, as Kirk was never a number one receiver in Arizona, and he got roasted on Twitter after many thought he was overpaid:

Jags spend $21M per season for a wide receiver who has 17 career TD catches … https://t.co/37lQuxcIjD — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) March 14, 2022

About to send the Jags my Cashapp since they're being charitable. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 14, 2022

But Kirk is now proving that he can be that guy as Trevor Lawrence’s number one target. Kirk has 12 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in his first two weeks of the season.

For a team that hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 and only two winning seasons since 2006, this start inspires a lot of hope in Jaguars fans. It’s great to see that Kirk isn’t resting on his early season success and wants to keep it going for all 17 weeks. The Jaguars certainly have a chance to make a postseason push in a weak AFC South, and Christian Kirk will be the X-factor in making that happen.