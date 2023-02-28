The Jacksonville Jaguars converted $32.66 million of base salary for wide receivers Christian Kirk and Zay Jones, as well as offensive guard Brandon Scherff, into signing bonuses, ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

The move created a total of $26.14 million in 2023 cap space.

The Jaguars would be $13.72 million under the cap with the three base salary conversions, according to Florida Times-Union Jaguars reporter Demetrius Harvey. The listed figure did not include the extension for defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris, nor did it include the contract of wide receiver Calvin Ridley.

The Jaguars recently agreed to a three-year, $30 million extension with Robertson-Harris on Saturday. He had one year and $9 million left on his contract from 2021. Robertson-Harris, a former defensive end for the Chicago Bears, played in 31 games and starting in 30 during two seasons in Jacksonville. He racked up 82 combined tackles, 49 solo tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, six pass deflections and six sacks with the Jaguars.

Christian Kirk earned just over 1,100 receiving yards and eight touchdowns for Jacksonville as he played and started in 17 games. He signed a four-year, $84 million contract with the Jaguars in April after spending four years with the Arizona Cardinals, earning just over 2,900 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns through 56 games played and 41 starts.

“Guys like Davante Adams, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs, they were going to get those deals regardless, especially where the cap is, how much money the league’s bringing in every year,” Kirk said in April. “And you just see the way different positions are getting paid. Guys are just gonna start getting paid more and our position has been at the forefront.”

Zay Jones, who spent three years with the Las Vegas Raiders and three more with the Buffalo Bills, starting in 15 games and played in 16. Brandon Scherff, a five-time Pro Bowler, started in all 17 games he played in Jacksonville.