Ohio State has an undeniable presence in college football. As an NFL prospect farm at the next level and a program that has attracted some of the best talent around the country, there are plenty of all-time greats who have come through Buckeye Nation.

However, when former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was asked who should have a statue erected in their honor, he had an answer that surprised some fans.

“To me, they ought to build a statue of Cardale Jones,” Meyer said. “Beat Wisconsin 59-0, beat Alabama and then goes on to beat Oregon. And that’s one of the greatest runs of certainly Ohio State history.”

Jones was a member of the 2015 team, led by Meyer, that won a national title. He threw for 2,322 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions over the three years he was in Columbus. He also ran for 617 yards and four touchdowns. Jones had little impact when he arrived in the NFL after being drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL draft.

Jones’ legacy was at Ohio State was built on a three major wins after the sophomore came in for J.T. Barrett, the team’s starter at the time and won a national title.

Meyer’s suggestion is also a bit flummoxing when considering the fact Ezekiel Elliot was the anchor of the offense in 2015, where he ran for 1,821 yards and had 23 rushing touchdowns. Elliot was the fourth pick in the same draft as Jones and has had a solid career in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys.