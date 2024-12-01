During Sunday's matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans, quarterback Trevor Lawrence scrambled trying to gain a first down and was met with what many called a dirty hit by linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair. Following the hit, social media was met with every opinion imaginable. Some people defended the hit, though a large majority came to the Jaguars quarterback's defense.

However, former Last Chance U head coach Jason Brown was part of the vocal minority who defended Al-Shaair's hit, noting the NFL should put flags on players in his NSFW social media rant.

“Man, on the Trevor Lawrence hit, real quick, not dirty at all,” Brown said to begin his longwinded response to the controversial hit on Lawrence. “This comes from a quarterback guy who played the position and who will tell you in a New York minute if it was dirty or not. Trevor, you slept yourself. Slide earlier or don't slide.

[Azeez Al-Shaair] is a heavy hitter in the NFL, he's a thumper. You put yourself in that position. It's not dirty. What's [Al-Shaair] supposed to do? You slid when you ate the cushion of the defender… We've made this game too p****, man… Just f***ing put flags on them then.”

Brown would go on, eventually blaming the Jaguars' quarterback.

“Slide earlier, Trevor Lawrence,” Brown said. “I hope you're okay and all, but slide earlier or f***in' run out of bounds. But, guess what? That's on you. You slept your mother f***ing self, and I'm sorry I'm the only one that says it.

I'm in full defense of [Azeez Al-Shaair] here… I think you should've slid earlier or don't slide at all and then you take that hit one-on-one. If you're going to be a runner, drop your shoulder then, Trevor Lawrence.”

It's safe to say Brown wasn't a fan of the reaction from many on social media. But for anyone who's followed Brown up to this point, his rant comes as no surprise. Brown frequently goes on these social media rants to showcase his self-appointed toughness and manly nature.

However, usually, all it does is rile up his group of like-minded followers while making the rest of the sports media world shake their heads and move on.

Brown would finish his nearly two-minute rant with an absolutely classic phrase from people who don't understand the new-age NFL that cares about player safety.

“F***, man,” Brown said with disgust on his face. “Are we playing football or f***ing soccer? What are we playing?”

While Brown's rant had entertainment value, it's clear why his coaching career didn't shake out.